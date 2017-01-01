Cyber Security Strategy is a Must-Have for AMI/MDMS and DA Systems

Over the past decade, utilities around the world have taken advantage of the many clear benefits that Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and subsequently Distribution Automation (DA) can afford.

In addition to the proven cost savings of automated and remote meter reading, utilities have been able to improve reliability and power quality in the distribution grid and take important steps toward updating and modernizing our aging power delivery infrastructure. Smart meters do so much more than provide automated meter reading; the power quality data they collect make them an integral part of a distribution automation system.