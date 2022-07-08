CUEE is Back and as Big and Bold as Ever

It’s a show as large in scale as the challenges faced by the industry it serves, and as dynamic as the innovation that’s being deployed to meet them. If you sell solutions to the electricity sector, you’ll want to seize this opportunity to reach operational and other key contacts within the utilities and municipal sectors.

The Electricity Distributors Association’s CUEE (Canadian Utility Engineering and Equipment) Trade Show and Marketplace is an institution within the Ontario and Canadian electricity sectors, having run now for more than 50 years.

Usually held every second year, CUEE took a pandemic pause in 2020. But it will be back in person at the International Centre in Mississauga (Toronto) this September 13-14.

CUEE is Canada’s largest trade show in the electricity transmission and distribution space. It attracts a loyal but ever-evolving base of exhibitors, who provide first-hand opportunities to see the latest in equipment and utility technology, across the event’s 100,000+ square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space and demonstration stages. New app-based interaction opportunities will be added this year.



