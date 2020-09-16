BIRDS AND SUBSTATION OUTAGES

Birds wreak havoc at hundreds of substations every year, undermining system reliability and costing millions. Bird incursions can have disastrous results: equipment damage, outages and expensive cleanups due to corrosive droppings.

Even worse: the traditional deterrents provide only temporary, spotty relief.

Now, there’s an innovative solution to the problem: lasers. TransGard, the company focused solely on substation protection, recently introduced Laser Bird Defense to the utility industry. This exciting alternative uses silent, cost-effective lasers to drive birds from substations – and keep them away.

BIRD INVASIONS AND THE DAMAGE THEY BRING

Substations can draw thousands of birds, creating a number of risks. Nesting materials can become dislodged, damaging expensive equipment. And long “streamers” — stringy, conductive excrement — can create flashovers.

