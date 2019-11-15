Distributed Energy Resources: Part 1. Orchestral manoeuvres in grid innovation

If you thought growth in renewable electricity generation was a big deal – and it is – you haven’t seen anything yet. Full-scale transformation to a cleaner, smarter and more flexible grid will be driven by a suite of innovations – referred to as Distributed Energy Resources – that includes but extends well beyond renewables.

DERs consist in part of smaller-scale and geographically dispersed generating resources, which commonly use renewable fuels. They also consist of energy storage in all its diversity; and of various types of demand response, load control and conservation. This encompasses a wide range of projects and technologies – from solar panels to under-water storage – that are either directly connected to a local distribution grid, or sited within a grid-connected customer facility.

