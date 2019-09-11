New FLIR T860 High-Performance Thermal Camera Streamlines Industrial Inspections

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) on September 3, 2019 in Arlingon, Va. announced the FLIR T860, the latest addition to the high-performance T-Series family. This new thermal camera is the first to feature onboard Inspection Route software, ideal for streamlining inspections of critical assets, including power substation components, distribution lines, manufacturing equipment, or facility electrical and mechanical systems. By running a pre-planned route through the camera, thermal inspectors can spend less time in the field and face less hassle when creating survey reports.

Featuring the FLIR T-series camera platform’s award-winning design, the T860 has an ergonomic body, a vibrant LCD touchscreen visible from low angles, and an integrated color viewfinder for sun glare conditions. The 640×480-resolution thermal camera incorporates FLIR’s advanced Vision Processing™, including patented MSX® and UltraMax® image enhancement technologies to provide enhanced image clarity with half the image noise of previous models.



