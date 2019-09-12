IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT AND AHEAD OF THE CURVE ON EPC PROJECTS

Based just south of Denver in Castle Rock, Colorado, Great Southwestern Construction, Inc. (Great Southwestern) opened its doors as a small, family-owned business in 1977, specializing in power delivery projects throughout the desert Southwest and Rocky Mountain region. In the mid 1980’s, the company was awarded a substantial contract for electrical work associated with the Central Arizona Irrigation Project, paving the way for rapid growth and boosting Great Southwestern’s capabilities and specialized expertise, especially in substation construction.

In 2000, Great Southwestern was acquired by MYR Group Inc. (MYR Group), a publicly traded, top nationwide specialty electrical contractor with nearly 6,500 employees coast to coast and annual revenues exceeding $1.4 billion. MYR Group supports Great Southwestern through access to an extensive network of nationwide resources in equipment, manpower, industry-leading safety programs and training, management expertise, and financial backing. Through its various subsidiaries, MYR Group has delivered some of the country’s largest electrical infrastructure projects. In fact, 2013 saw Great Southwestern completing MYR Group’s largest single project to date – the 235-mile, 345kV Cross Texas Transmission Line, part of Texas’ $7 billion Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ).

OVER FOUR DECADES OF GROWTH

Today, Great Southwestern boasts nearly 600 employees, and has expanded its geographic footprint considerably. The company now provides a complete range of construction capabilities for electrical infrastructure to a variety of utilities, cooperatives, municipalities and private developers nationwide. They operate three service territories and district offices from Colorado to the east coast, and substation, transmission, and distribution work is now performed throughout Florida, the mid-Atlantic region, Texas, the Midwest, the Rocky Mountain region, and the Northwest.



Read full article in the SPECIAL SUBSTATION EDITION.

Great Southwestern Construction, Inc. advertisement in the issue:

“What Is Your Challenge?”