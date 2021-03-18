Zensol new instrument for OLTC testing

According to CIGRE A2.34, the dynamic resistance measurement or DRM (OFFLINE) is a test that offers diagnostics for several diverter or selector switch malfunctions such as: contact problems, broken springs, broken transition resistors, poor contact pressure, inadequate transition time, momentary open circuit, and synchronism motion issues.

Zensol’s DRM principle

Tap windings are powered with a DC voltage source. The current fluctuations are recorded during the switching process. The schematic below shows the principle of the dynamic resistance measurement.



“The TAP-4-PLUS with TAP-DRM accessory can perform dynamic resistance, vibration recordings, and motor current at the same time.”



