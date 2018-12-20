Smart Utility Distribution Automation Training

Increasing the hosting capacity of distributed generation in power distribution systems is identified as key low-carbon solution to help meet the aggressive greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in the energy sector.



The deployment of distributed generation technologies is creating a paradigm shift of the way energy is produced, traded, distributed, and utilized. Although such shift is unparalleled, it is accompanied with serious accommodation challenges in existing outdating/aging power distribution systems infrastructure. Thanks to Distribution Automation, one of the smart grid pillars, that offers new digital technologies to be integrated within existing utility grids in order to substantially improve the overall efficiency and reliability of the network as well as facilitating seamless accommodation of distributed generation.

