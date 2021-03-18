High-Capacity, Energy-Efficient ACCC® Conductor Case Study

AEP Energized Reconductor Project Example.


By CTC Global Corp.
This project won EEI Transmission Project of the Year – 2016

 

Description: 240 circuit miles, 345 kV line, double bundle
Project: Replace 1,440 miles of ACSR conductor with ACCC

Objectives

  • Improve reliability (reduced sag and corrosion)
  • Increased capacity to serve growth (2X ACSR)
  • Improve grid resilience using high-strength composite core
  • Retain existing structures – to reduce capital costs and timeframe
  • Eliminate down time with live line reconductoring

See the Case Study in the Reliable Power Testing Special Edition 2021

