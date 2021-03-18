High-Capacity, Energy-Efficient ACCC® Conductor Case Study

This project won EEI Transmission Project of the Year – 2016
Description: 240 circuit miles, 345 kV line, double bundle
Project: Replace 1,440 miles of ACSR conductor with ACCC
Objectives
- Improve reliability (reduced sag and corrosion)
- Increased capacity to serve growth (2X ACSR)
- Improve grid resilience using high-strength composite core
- Retain existing structures – to reduce capital costs and timeframe
- Eliminate down time with live line reconductoring
