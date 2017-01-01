Speed Up Damage Assessment, Assembly and Dispatch of Resources During Outage Events

In a survey conducted in September 2016 by ARCOS LLC (a provider of emergency resource management software), the software provider asked utilities how they manage damage assessment in the wake of major events like storms and earthquakes. Thirty-five percent of utilities polled said they relied on paper and pencil along with manually entering data in their outage management systems (OMS). Another 31 percent relied on electronic forms, but still entered data by hand into an OMS. Twelve percent made use of online damage assessment software, which was not integrated with an OMS. And another 12 percent had damage assessment software fully integrated with an OMS.