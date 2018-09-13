FROM SMART GRID TO NEURAL GRID

NEURAL GRID TAKES SMART GRID INTO THE CLOUD

The Neural Grid represents more than Smart Grid v2.0—much more. Today, the smart grid implies the legacy mechanical power transmission and distribution (T&D) networks enhanced by pockets of automation, connectivity, and centralized IT systems. The Neural Grid implies a vastly more powerful platform of hard and soft assets leveraging ubiquitous connectivity, the cloud, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and pervasive sensing to perform a variety of energy and nonenergy applications. It is the end game for grid modernization, transforming legacy infrastructure into a platform that will support a fully mature Energy Cloud1 environment.

In the Neural Grid, data and intelligence reside largely in the cloud, managing the intersection of generation assets and distribution networks with energy customers, buildings, transportation infrastructure, city systems, and distributed energy resources (DER) assets (solar, wind, microgrids, EVs, demand response programs, etc.). Asset ownership is diverse and utility grid data and assets work with third-party data and assets to coordinate energy supply and demand.

