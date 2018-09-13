ENHANCING GRID RESILIENCE WITH INTEGRATED STORAGE FROM ELECTRIC VEHICLES

INTRODUCTION

Natural and man-made disasters threaten the electric grid’s ability to deliver reliable, high-quality power. Routine voltage sags and momentary interruptions impact power quality and are costly to producers and consumers. As the U.S. economy becomes increasingly dependent on information and communication technologies, access to reliable high-quality electricity is needed to be competitive in the global marketplace.

A resilient grid can absorb shocks to prevent disruptions, manage disruptions as they occur, and return to normal operation quickly. As a result, the magnitude and duration of disruptive events is reduced. To be resilient, the grid must have the capability to (1) anticipate, (2) absorb, (3) adapt to and (4) rapidly recover from disrupting events (Appendix A).

Read The Complete Article