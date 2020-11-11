POWER TRANSFORMERS. Surplec Repair Facilities

Repairing & Remanufacturing your transformer offers a solution that is both technically and economically efficient. Through repairs, we restore a transformer to its original condition in all aspects (current, voltage and impedance). Remanufacturing, on the other hand, involves, e.g., providing the core with new windings and then installing it in the existing housing. This can not only increase performance, but it also allows adjusting the voltage ratio to new requirements.



“Transformers and Apparatus Medium & High Voltage”