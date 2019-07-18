Acutran Transformers: Built to Military Precision

Acutran is a veteran-owned custom designer and manufacturer of low- and medium-voltage dry-type transformers from 10VA to 3000kVA with voltages up to 25000V, inductors and reactors, and related components and services.

The company was founded in 1983 and is now owned by Mike Evans, who is also the general manager. Mike served in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. That dedication to service and country, along with Mike’s 25 years of manufacturing experience with General Electric and TechnipFMC – among others- is evidenced in Acutran’s laser-focused mission:

“Deliver the best quality, the best customer service, and the best experience with each and every transaction, each and every time.”

Acutran is dedicated to continually improving products, services, and individual skillset of its workers for the benefit of their utility, mining, industrial, and military customers – which includes an industry-leading warranty. Sustainability is embedded in Acutran’s corporate culture. The manufacturer takes responsibility throughout products’ lifecycles, minimizing environmental impacts in the areas of waste, water, energy, and air quality and collecting and recycling products at the end of their service life.

The company is in an advanced ISO-certified, 30,000-sq.-ft. facility in Fombell, PA – about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh. The region is strategically located within 500 miles of more than half the U.S. population, which allows Acutran to both meet and exceed on-time delivery benchmarks.

Acutran employs 25 quality craftsmen, flexible manufacturing processes, and lean supply chain strategies. Each unit is uniquely identified, ensuring full accountability throughout the manufacturing process. With multiple quality control checkpoints from the beginning to the end of the production cycle, you can rely on Acutran products 100%.

Acutran provides quotes and 3D modeling designs within 48 hours, based on Acutran’s extensive library of more than 5000 DOE-compliant drawings, and a custom product delivered to spec within four weeks.

