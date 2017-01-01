PROPER CONNECTIONS: ENSURING EFFICIENCY WITH ACCURATE TRANSFORMER AND PHASE CONNECTIVITY

TRANSFORMER CONNECTIVITY



Electric meters are connected to secondary distribution transformers to reduce distribution high voltage to safe levels for households. There are many transformers of different capacities along distribution lines, both underground and overhead. The choice of which transformer a meter is connected to is dictated by physical proximity as well as by optimal loading of transformer capacity. This connection between an individual meter and a distribution transformer is known as transformer connectivity.

Transformers may fail without warning because of overloading due to incorrect connectivity data on record, thus leaving all connected customers without power. Meanwhile, other transformers may be left inadvertently oversized with fewer meters than the original design specified. This causes unnecessary waste of equipment capacity and power. Theft detection strategies, based on comparing voltages of all meters connected to the same transformer, fail because knowledge of connectivity is faulty. Similarly, detecting high impedance connections – a threat to customer safety – is impaired by the lack of reliable data on connectivity.



Finally, outage detection and reporting systems rely on accurate knowledge of transformer and phase connectivity. In today’s communication networks, only a subset of the Power-Off-otifications (PONs) sent by all smart meters affected by an outage are “heard” by the head end. To accurately and quickly determine the true extent and identification of all customers affected by an outage requires precise connectivity information for each and every transformer.