The Role of Thermal Imagining in Today’s Electrical Utilities Sector

In today’s society we are faced with many obstacles, one of these obstacles is the high cost of electricity around the world. Electricity prices for commercial, industrial and institutional have increased a considerable amount. There are many reasons why this is occurring, including the lack of energy efficient businesses, the need for further investments to hook up to other reliable and cheaper resources, and the lack of not being able to handle peak hours causing electrical companies to use other means of energy such as oil and gas. Labor costs from outages caused by mother-nature, through thunder and lightning storms is also a major cause.