Industrial Meets the Internet: ABB opens Silicon Valley Campus as Company Ushers in theNext Industrial Revolution with Connectivity and Smart Data

Research Triangle, NC – June 21, 2016 –ABB, a global leader in power and automation technologies, is expanding its presence in Silicon Valley, the heart of the world’s technology economy. ABB has brought together robotics, solar, gas analyzers, software development, and wireless communications under one roof for better integrated development and customer interaction.

The new 94,170 square foot office and lab facility is 20,000 square feet larger than the previous cumulative locations and will ultimately house nearly 200 employees when at full capacity. ABB anticipates this location will expand its current head count, adding up to 30 employees. Additional office space, upgraded laboratories and easy access to the San Jose (SJC) airport are just a few of the advantages of the new space.

“The Silicon Valley campus exemplifies ABB’s long-term investment in software and technology, an investment that enables ABB to build expertise across the Internet of Things, Services and People ecosystem, benefiting our customers,” said Greg Scheu, president of the America’s region of ABB. “We’re pairing our industrial expertise with software and wireless communications in the center of the IoT universe, which translates to better products and service for our customers.”

This approach emphasizes the importance of services and people in the IoT equation and why ABB is calling their methodology the Internet of Things, Services and People (IoTSP). Services enhance collaboration for better process planning and people create the competitive advantage for customers. ABB’s technology is enhancing the role people play in the world of power and automation by giving them powerful new tools to enhance their decision-making, resulting in lower costs and higher profits for our industrial partners and safer, more satisfying jobs for their employees.

The facility, in San Jose’s “Renovation Row,” brings together five ABB businesses. These include:

•ABB Wireless produces outdoor wireless communication networks for utilities, oil and gas, and mining companies.

•ABB Enterprise Software product group provides solutions that keep the lights on for the world’s largest cities and venues, predicts asset failures to ensure reliability for millions of rail commuters, and aligns mining production and operations resources.

•ABB Power Conversion offers a comprehensive range of power converters and inverters for use in a wide range of applications across all industries.

•Los Gatos Research develops analyzers to measure greenhouse and other gases.

•ABB Robotics is a leading supplier of industrial robots, modular manufacturing systems, and service

ABB’s roots in Silicon Valley date back to the 1960s when Systems Control was founded in Palo Alto, California. Systems Control became the leading innovator for applications of emerging information technologies and computing algorithms to all facets of modern life including energy, transportation, manufacturing, industrial processes, and defense. Systems Control was acquired by ABB in the 1980s and eventually became ABB’s Enterprise Software unit in Silicon Valley. Over the years, this ABB unit has pioneered numerous innovative solutions for the utility industry to help its customers operate and maintain a more efficient and greener reliable electrical gird. ABB’s pioneering solutions span a wide spectrum that includes process control, optimal resource utilization, demand management, and electricity markets.

About ABB

ABB (www.abb.com) is a leading global technology company in power and automation that enables utility, industry, and transport & infrastructure customers to improve their performance while lowering environmental impact. The ABB Group of companies operates in roughly 100 countries and employs about 135,000 people. The company’s Americas operations, headquartered in Research Triangle, North Carolina, employ about 27,000 people in multiple manufacturing, service, engineering and other major facilities.