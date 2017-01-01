MENU
Cyber Security Strategy is a Must-Have for AMI/MDMS and DA Systems

image3

Over the past decade, utilities around the world have taken advantage of the many clear benefits that Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and subsequently Distribution Automation (DA) can afford.

In addition to the proven cost savings of automated and remote meter reading, utilities have been able to improve reliability and power quality in the distribution grid and take important steps toward updating and modernizing our aging power delivery infrastructure. Smart meters do so much more than provide automated meter reading; the power quality data they collect make them an integral part of a distribution automation system.

The Role of Thermal Imagining in Today’s Electrical Utilities Sector

thermographic-2

In today’s society we are faced with many obstacles, one of these obstacles is the high cost of electricity around the world.  Electricity prices for commercial, industrial and institutional have increased a considerable amount.  There are many reasons why this is occurring, including the lack of energy efficient businesses, the need for further investments to hook up to other reliable and cheaper resources, and the lack of not being able to handle peak hours causing electrical companies to use other means of energy such as oil and gas.  Labor costs from outages caused by mother-nature, through thunder and lightning storms is also a major cause.

Fighting Heat Stress With Effective Workwear

image-1

In a perfect world, we could all work in weather-controlled environments where heat wouldn’t be a factor and comfort could be maximized. Many workplaces however, deal with very high temperatures and heat stress is a year-round risk that requires serious consideration. For many years the standards addressing the prevention of heat stress-related issues went untouched. Recently the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) released an evaluation of the available data on this subject (criteria for a recommended standard), with the goal of setting a new standard. The report; Occupational Exposure to Heat and Hot Environments, contains detailed information to aid employers, managers and workers in managing the occurrence of heat stress.

Speed Up Damage Assessment, Assembly and Dispatch of Resources During Outage Events

Helicopters fly over the skyline of lower Manhattan as it sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. Hurricane Sandy began battered the U.S. East Coast on Monday with fierce winds and driving rain, as the monster storm shut down transportation, shuttered businesses and left hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT CITYSPACE)

In a survey conducted in September 2016 by ARCOS LLC (a provider of emergency resource management software), the software provider asked utilities how they manage damage assessment in the wake of major events like storms and earthquakes. Thirty-five percent of utilities polled said they relied on paper and pencil along with manually entering data in their outage management systems (OMS). Another 31 percent relied on electronic forms, but still entered data by hand into an OMS. Twelve percent made use of online damage assessment software, which was not integrated with an OMS. And another 12 percent had damage assessment software fully integrated with an OMS.

Breaking Down OSHA’s Revised Fall Protection Standards for Utility Workers

140207-power-730p_b665e54e6ebbb7ab6d569abaff963c6d

Ineffective or missing fall protection has been OSHA’s most-cited violation every year since 2011, and falls are the leading cause of death in the construction industry. Year after year, fall protection remains a key concern for employers throughout the United States. Not just that, but electrical workers routinely face hazards in the form of high-voltage equipment, dangerous heights, and extreme weather conditions.

OSHA recognizes these dangers and in 2014, updated some of its fall protection regulations to keep employees safe while working at heights. 29 CFR §1926.954 covers PPE requirements, including fall protection, and 29 CFR §1910.269 covers electric power generation, transmission and distribution work. The agency hadn’t updated its rules since 1972 and sought to align them more closely with general industry standards.

Software and Apps

WORKING IN THE THIRD DIMENSION

lead-image

Typically, engineering consulting firms have been designing substations using two-dimensional computer aided design software (CAD) since the 1970s. This common technique produces two-dimensional drawings that are completed individually by designers. Any change to the design requires the designer to incorporate the change in each individual drawing manually. This process becomes an inefficient design practice as it increases the potential for error due to duplicated information appearing across multiple drawings. Accuracy is especially critical in the final tender and construction documents where errors and omissions can be very expensive to the client.

MARKETPLACE

Workrite Uniform Company to Unveil Denim Collection at NSC and Lineman’s Rodeo

Refinery.

OXNARD, Calif. (Oct. 12, 2016) — Workrite Uniform Company, a flame-resistant (FR) workwear manufacturer, announces the launch of its FR denim collection.

 

Created under the company’s Workrite® FR, Dickies® FR and Walls® FR brands, the collection includes 11 styles of FR denim pants. The new line is scheduled to be unveiled at the world’s largest safety show, hosted by the National Safety Congress (NSC) from Oct. 17 – 19. Attendees of the 2016 International Lineman’s Rodeo Safety & Training Conference will also able to preview the new Workrite Uniform denim collection from Oct. 13 – 15.

 

“This denim collection offers wearers a comfortable, modern fit, while also providing the high level of FR protection Workrite Uniform has become known for,” said Wes Schmidt, Workrite Uniform’s associate brand leader, who worked to develop the new collection. “Workrite Uniform continues to pave the way as a leader, not only in FR safety –– often exceeding industry standards –– but also in innovation, quality construction and, now, style.”

 

The collection features six FR denim pant styles from Workrite FR — including two new designs — one for men and one for women. This design is a fashion-forward, deep blue Westex Indigo™ fabric. Backed by a long heritage of quality denim, the Dickies FR line now includes two additional men’s jean style, based on the popular Dickies X-Series, for a total of four FR denim options. The effective and practical Walls FR brand also offers two different styles of denim with up-to-date pocket designs.

 

Workrite Uniform offers a variety of FR clothing options for both men and women. To see Workrite Uniform’s complete denim collection on display at NSC, visit booth #1640. For a preview at Lineman’s Rodeo, go to booth #322. To learn more, explore www.workrite.com or call 800-521-1888.

 

ABOUT WORKRITE UNIFORM COMPANY

Workrite Uniform Company is a business-to-business (B2B) affiliate of Williamson-Dickie (“Dickies”), a global workwear brand. Founded in 1973, Workrite Uniform has delivered high-quality flame-resistant (FR) workwear for more than 40 years. It is also the leading supplier of FR station wear for fire service. An ISO 9001:2008-certified company, Workrite Uniform is solely focused on the development and manufacturing of FR clothing for industries throughout North America. Today, Workrite Uniform offers four top-quality FR brands, Workrite® FR, Workrite® FR Fire Service, Dickies® FR and Walls® FR, in the B2B market. For more information on Workrite Uniform, visit www.workrite.com.

